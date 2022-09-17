Davis was added to the injury report Saturday with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Titans.
Davis did practice in limited fashion Saturday, but it's obviously not an ideal situation to see the stud wide receiver appear on the injury report so late into the week. Expect more information to trickle out regarding Davis' status prior to the 7:15 PM ET kickoff Monday.
