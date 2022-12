Davis recorded four receptions on six targets for 56 yards in Saturday's 32-29 win over Miami.

Davis finished third on the Bills in each of targets, receptions and yards. He did the majority of his damage on a pair of catches that went for 21 and 15 yards but was ultimately overshadowed by a big game from Dawson Knox. Davis has now been held under 60 receiving yards in six of his last eight games, and he has only two touchdowns in that span.