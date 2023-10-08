Davis caught six of eight targets for 100 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Jaguars.

The fourth-year wideout did most of his damage in the second half as the Bills tried to mount a comeback, hauling in a 19-yard TD with just over four minutes left in the fourth quarter. The score extended Davis' touchdown streak to four games, a stretch in which he's posted a 16-288-4 line on 22 targets. While he's still the No. 2 option for Josh Allen behind Stefon Diggs, there's more than enough production available in the Buffalo passing game for both receivers. Davis stands an excellent chance of extending his TD streak to five contests in Week 6 against the struggling Giants.