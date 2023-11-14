Davis brought in two of six targets for 56 yards in the Bills' 24-22 loss to the Broncos on Monday night. He also caught a two-point conversion pass.

Davis' yardage total, relatively modest as it was, still served as a team-high figure on a night when Josh Allen threw for only 177 yards. The speedy wideout also recorded the longest gain of the night through the air for Buffalo in the form via a 38-yard grab, and he managed to give a minor boost to his fantasy production with his two-point conversion catch following Dalton Kincaid's second-quarter touchdown. Davis' numbers have fluctuated significantly over the last four games, as he posted just one reception for six yards on seven targets in Weeks 7 and 9, forgettable performances he sandwiched around a 9-87-1 line in Week 8 against the Buccaneers.