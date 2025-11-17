Davis caught three of four targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 44-32 win over the Buccaneers.

Davis made his season debut with the Bills after being elevated from the practice squad Sunday, finishing tied for second on the team in catches with running back James Cook. The wide receiver was able to operate in a rather significant role with Keon Coleman (coach's decision) and Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) unavailable. Davis can be elevated two more times, and he seems likely to do so once again in Week 12 against the Texans on Thursday Night Football.