Davis (ankle) brought in three of six targets for 37 yards in the Bills' 21-19 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Davis made his return from a one-game absence due to an ankle injury and had a relatively quiet day in the narrow loss. The speedster did see a solid tally of targets from Josh Allen, and it's certainly possible he still was experiencing at least mild physical limitations just eight days removed from having suffered the sprain two days before the Week 2 win over the Titans. Davis will likely play a more expansive role in a Week 4 road showdown against the Ravens that could well be a wire-to-wire battle.