Davis caught two of four targets for 32 yards in Monday's 22-16 overtime loss to the Jets.

Davis was blanketed by arguably the best secondary in the NFL and finished a distant second on the Bills in receiving yards behind Stefon Diggs (102). Buffalo's No. 2 wide receiver behind Diggs should have better days ahead, beginning with a Week 2 home game against the Raiders. The inconsistent Davis was held under 40 yards eight times last season, but he had at least 74 yards and a touchdown in four of his seven other appearances.