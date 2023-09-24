Davis caught one of four targets for a 35-yard touchdown and rushed once for minus-2 yards in Sunday's 37- 3 win over the Commanders.

Davis' 35-yard touchdown in the first quarter gave him a receiving score in consecutive games, but he failed to record another catch in the blowout win. Stefon Diggs has 32 targets to Davis' 15 through three games, but the Bills may need big games from both of Josh Allen's top two wide receivers in Week 4 to keep pace with an undefeated Dolphins team coming off a 70-point performance.