Coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Davis (knee) is ruled out for Saturday's divisional-round playoff game against the Chiefs, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Davis has yet to practice since injuring his knee Week 18 against the Dolphins, so it's unsurprising to see him ruled out for another contest. It remains to be seen if he'll have a better chance of returning for the AFC Championship Game, should Buffalo emerge victorious over Kansas City and advance that far. With Davis sidelined again, expect Khalil Shakir and Trent Sherfield to handle increased roles in the receiving corps behind Stefon Diggs.