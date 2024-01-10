Davis (knee) isn't scheduled to participate in Wednesday's walk-through practice, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Davis is dealing with a PCL sprain after suffering the injury in the Bills' 21-14 win over the Dolphins in Week 18. While Davis' injury isn't considered a major concern, head coach Sean McDermott told Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com that the wideout is considered day-to-day as Sunday's wild-card playoff contest against the Steelers approaches.