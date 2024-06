Buffalo signed Steveson as an undrafted free agent Friday, Chris Jenkins of the team's official site reports.

This is one of the most interesting undrafted free-agent signings of the offseason, as Stevenson is a gold medalist as an Olympic wrestler and has also spent some time in the WWE as a professional wrestler. The 24-year-old has virtually no experience playing football but will attempt to carve out an NFL career as a defensive lineman.