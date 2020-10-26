Davis caught just one of three targets for 11 yards in Sunday's win at at the Jets.

Davis certainly had an opportunity for a big game, as he saw 95 percent of the offensive snaps on a day where John Brown was out with a knee injury and Josh Allen threw for 307 yards. But the passing game ended up going through Cole Beasley, as the Jets were content to give up the underneath stuff, allowing Davis' teammate to end up with 11 catches for 112 yards. Davis is a nice long-term play, but like anyone not named Stefon Diggs, he remains a hit-or-miss option in this offense.