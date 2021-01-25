Davis (ankle) failed to reel in any of his three targets during Sunday's loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

With everyone suited up for the Buffalo offense -- namely John Brown and Cole Beasley -- Davis only saw 22 percent of the offensive snaps, his lowest total in any game this season. While Davis and the Bills left a little on the table to the powerful Chiefs, the rookie should be pleased with his first campaign. Davis appeared in all 16 regular-season games, posting a 35/599/7 line on 62 targets. The TD catches ranked in a tie for second among all NFL rookies, while the yardage total was ninth. The only real cause for concern is if Brown remains part of the team's plan for 2021, as Davis would sit fourth (behind Stefon Diggs, Brown and Beasley) in the WR pecking order entering Week 1. But how often do three veteran receivers all stay healthy for long stretches?