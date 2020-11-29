Davis' teammate John Brown was placed on injured reserve Saturday due to a knee injury.
Davis was already lined up for a main role in Sunday's game against the Chargers, but he'll now get at least two more games in a top-three role due to his veteran teammate being moved to IR. Perhaps that extra bit of responsibility is enough to break a tie for those managers choosing between deeper WR options.
More News
-
Bills' Gabriel Davis: Replacing John Brown on Sunday•
-
Bills' Gabriel Davis: No catches against Cardinals•
-
Bills' Gabriel Davis: Finds end zone, third time in 2020•
-
Bills' Gabriel Davis: No catches in win over Pats•
-
Bills' Gabriel Davis: Disappointing Week 7•
-
Bills' Gabriel Davis: Likely to start Week 7•