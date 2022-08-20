Davis caught two receptions for 47 yards and one touchdown on three targets in Buffalo's preseason game against Denver on Saturday.
Davis' first two years in the NFL were encouraging and by all accounts he continues to build momentum as he heads into his third season, his first as starter. Be it training camp reports or preseason action, there's seemingly only good news to be found as Davis prepares to break out in 2022.
More News
-
Bills' Gabriel Davis: Player on the rise•
-
Bills' Gabriel Davis: Role set to increase•
-
Bills' Gabriel Davis: Career game in playoff loss•
-
Bills' Gabriel Davis: Does little with big volume Sunday•
-
Bills' Gabriel Davis: Three catches with Sanders out•
-
Bills' Gabriel Davis: Candidate for added work•