Davis brought in three of four targets for 68 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' 34-24 win over the 49ers on Monday night.

Davis didn't come close to enjoying the volume of position mates Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley, but he still made his mark with a 28-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter in which he got behind multiple 49ers defenders down the right sideline. The rookie speedster now has a touchdown grab in three of the past four contests, and he figures to continue enjoying a low-volume, high-upside role as long as John Brown (ankle) remains on injured reserve.