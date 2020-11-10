Davis caught four of five targets for 70 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Seahawks.

This is about the most production we'll see out of the promising rookie when all of Buffalo's skill players are healthy, which finally came to roost in Week 9. We like the Central Florida product's long-term promise, but before you go rushing to nab him off the waiver wire, remember there are several options in front of him and that Davis caught just two balls for 18 yards and no scores combined over the previous three games, and that was with John Brown unhealthy and tight end Dawson Knox out of the lineup. Still, a 19-275-3 option as mostly a fourth receiver shows Davis' time may be coming quicker more than most fourth-round rookies.