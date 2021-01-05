Davis caught two of five targets for 107 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Dolphins.

The rookie continues to be worked into the offensive game plan, seeing at least five targets for the fourth straight game. Davis finishes his first regular season with a 35/599/7 line on 62 targets, not bad at all considering his fourth-round status and some of the weapons in front of him. Davis may be counted on with regularity in the postseason, especially if Cole Beasley has trouble regaining full health from a knee injury.