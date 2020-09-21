Davis caught his only target for a six-yard score in Sunday's win over Miami.
The fourth-round rookie was given a carry as well, but it went for no yards, so other than the touchdown it was a pretty empty stat line for the Central Florida product. Still, the TD -- Davis' first as a pro -- made a difference in the game and emphasized that he has become the clear-cut No. 4 wideout in his first pro season. He'll see only occasional looks for now, but if anything were to happen to Stefon Diggs or John Brown, Davis would likely have a prominent role in the offense.