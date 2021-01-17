Davis was forced out of Saturday's AFC divisional-round game against the Ravens with an ankle injury.
Gabriel failed to catch his lone target, which was in the end zone, before exiting the game. If the rookie receiver doesn't return, Isaiah McKenzie and Andre Roberts could get more work for the remainder of the game.
More News
-
Bills' Gabriel Davis: Strong playoff debut•
-
Bills' Gabriel Davis: Finishes regular season strong•
-
Bills' Gabriel Davis: Modest production in win•
-
Bills' Gabriel Davis: Teammate not ready to return•
-
Bills' Gabriel Davis: Posts 18 yards against Broncos•
-
Bills' Gabriel Davis: Likely to start again•