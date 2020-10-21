Davis caught his only target for a seven-yard gain during Monday's 26-17 loss to the Chiefs.

John Brown (knee) was clearly hobbled at points of Monday's defeat, but Davis was unable to emerge as he had the outing prior with five catches and 58 receiving yards. Buffalo's passing attack was hardly able to get anything going against Kansas City's No. 3 pass defense, as Josh Allen managed only 122 yards through the air on a rainy October evening. Buffalo's passing offense was prolific with 331.5 yards per game Weeks 1 through 4, as Davis produced two touchdowns and 16.1 yards per reception during that span. The Bills look to get it back in gear Week 7, taking on the winless Jets.