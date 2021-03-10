Davis could be in store for an enhanced role in 2021 after the Bills released John Brown on Wednesday.

Davis did well in his rookie season, but in the nine regular-season games Brown played, the former was pushed down to the No. 4 spot on the receiver depth chart. The Bills need more help at other positions and don't have much cap space -- hence the Brown move -- so there's a chance the team is satisfied entering the 2021 season with Davis as the No. 3 receiver behind Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley. If that happens, Davis will make for a decent fantasy option given his 35-599-7 rookie line in the Bills' newly found high-powered passing game.