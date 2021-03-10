Davis' teammate John Brown was released by the Bills on Wednesday.
Davis did well in his rookie season, but in the nine regular-season games Brown played, the former was pushed down to the No. 4 receiving role. The Bills need more help at other positions and don't have much cap space -- hence the Brown move -- so there's a chance the team is satisfied entering the 2021 season with Davis as the No. 3 receiver behind Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley. If that happens, Davis will make for a decent fantasy option given his 35-599-7 rookie line in the Bills' newly found high-powered passing game.
