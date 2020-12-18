Davis is position to serve as one of the Bills' starting receivers Saturday against the Broncos with teammate John Brown (ankle) still on injured reserve.

Davis should be set for at least one more week of increased playing time, as he's served as the Bills' clear-cut No. 3 receiver since Brown was put on the shelf. While Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley are the top two targets in the Buffalo passing game, Davis has a touchdown catch in three straight games and has seen at least four targets while playing no fewer than 83 percent of the offensive snaps in each contest.