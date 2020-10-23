Davis is expected to claim a regular spot in three-wide sets in Sunday's game against the Jets with the Bills ruling out John Brown (knee) for the contest.

When Brown sat out the Bills' Week 5 loss to the Titans, it was Davis who stepped up his stead. The rookie played all 72 of the Bills' offensive snaps in that contest, parlaying nine targets into five receptions for 58 yards. Davis should see elevated usage again Sunday sans Brown, though with the Bills being one of the heaviest favorites on the Week 7 slate, the run game may become more of a priority if Buffalo establishes an early lead.