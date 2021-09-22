Davis was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Davis' limited participation shouldn't be a concern as the second-year wideout logged a pair of limited sessions before being active for Week 2. However, the 22-year-old played in only 21 offensive snaps and didn't receive a target after registering 43 snaps and five targets during Week 1. It's worth monitoring his status throughout the week, but he will likely be active for Sunday's contest against Washington.

