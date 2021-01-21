Davis (ankle) did not participate in Thursday's practice.
Davis has been held out of practice since he sprained his ankle in the divisional-round win over Baltimore. He continued playing after he suffered the injury, finishing the night without any catches on four targets. If Davis isn't available for the AFC Championship Game, the Bills could find more snaps for Isaiah McKenzie and/or one of their tight ends.
