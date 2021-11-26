Davis caught two of three targets for 47 yards in Thursday's 31-6 win over the Saints.

While Davis had two long-gainers on pretty catches, he didn't get in on any of Josh Allen's four touchdowns and has only found the end zone twice this season after visiting it seven times in his rookie 2020 season. Davis will remain a hit-or-miss fantasy option unless injuries strike the Buffalo offense, as Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley and tight end Dawson Knox remain clearly ahead of him in the pecking order.