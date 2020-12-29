Davis secured three of five targets for 33 yards in Buffalo's win over the Patriots on Monday.

The Bills attempted to involve Davis more than the stat line would indicate, as quarterback Josh Allen was often looking his way even on plays that didn't up with a throw to Davis or were negated by penalties. He's been mostly a touchdown-dependent deep-league play since John Brown went out with an ankle injury, and Davis' managers will be dealing with some extra variables for Week 17, as Brown could return from the reserve/COVID-19 list, plus the team only has seeding at stake with a playoff spot well secured.