Davis will have a new teammate in the wide receiver corps this season after the Bills signed veteran free agent Emmanuel Sanders.

Davis saw a spike in potential playing time after the Bills released John Brown last week, but the team quickly moved to fill the void with Sanders, who has every bit the resume as Brown and then some. That likely pushes Davis back to a No. 4 role. Even with the Bills' high-powered offense, he'd likely need an injury to one of the top three guys to become reliable for weekly production. That said, Davis' 35-599-7 regular-season line as a rookie shows he's still probably worth a later-round dart.