Davis did not haul in any of his three targets during Sunday's 32-30 loss to Arizona.

This marks the second time in three weeks that the fourth-round rookie has been held without a reception, though he did deliver four catches for 70 yards and a touchdown last Sunday against the Seahawks. Dating back to when the Bills took on Kansas City in Week 6, Davis has been held to fewer than 12 receiving yards in four of his five most recent outings. That's a stark drop off from the 2.6 catches and 37.4 receiving yards per game he produced Weeks 1 through 5. Heading into Buffalo's Week 11 bye, Gabriel remains the clear No. 4 wide receiver behind Stefon Diggs, John Brown and Cole Beasley.