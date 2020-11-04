Davis did not haul in either of his targets during Sunday's 24-21 win against the Patriots.

Davis was a considerable producer within the Bills' offensive attack Weeks 3 through 5, registering a combined 10 catches for 165 yards and one touchdown during that span. As Josh Allen's passing has regressed in recent outings, however, Davis' production has correspondingly dipped. The rookie fourth-round draft choice has managed just two total catches for 18 yards the past three weeks, though a Week 9 matchup against Seattle's 32nd-ranked pass defense provides opportunity for a bounceback.