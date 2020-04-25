Bills' Gabriel Davis: Picked up by Buffalo
The Bills selected Davis in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 128th overall.
Buffalo has plenty of speedy technicians at receiver but was lacking size at the position entering this draft. Davis solves that problem, checking in at 6-foot-2 and 216 pounds. He doesn't possess elite speed, having run a 4.54 in the 40, but that matters less when Buffalo already has speedsters like John Brown. Davis will provide a solid red-zone target if he can earn snaps in the receiver rotation. He was a three-year starter at Central Florida who reached another level as a junior, catching 72 of 133 targets for 1,241 yards and 12 touchdowns. There was some inconsistency in his tape but when Davis is 'on', he has the look of a viable NFL receiver.
