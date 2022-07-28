Davis continues to stand out during training camp, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. Said offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey on Tuesday: "Great mentally, as smart as any receiver I've been around, and works his tail off. So I think that's why you see that trajectory with him continue to get better and better and better each year because he's never complacent."

Davis served as the No. 4 wide receiver for most of last season, but with Emmanuel Sanders and Cole Beasley not in the mix for 2022, he's now a clear-cut No. 2 alongside star receiver Stefon Diggs. If Davis sees a lot of single coverage, he's going to be able to put up strong numbers all season. He also has a nose for the end zone with 13 TD catches over his first two regular seasons, and that's not including the four-TD game he posted in the gut-wrenching loss to the Chiefs in last season's playoffs. Davis has jumped way up in draft rankings all summer, and rightfully so, but we'll at least spread one word of caution to go with all the good news -- the Bills have plenty of other weapons (Dawson Knox, Devin Singletary, rookie James Cook, Josh Allen's running ability, etc.) and have the potential to be playing from ahead in a number of games. You'll want to target Davis if your league isn't quite up to speed on his third-year potential, but don't feel bad about letting him go if someone slots him way too high.