Davis secured two of five targets for 18 yards during Saturday's 48-19 win at Denver.

Davis' five targets ranked third on the team, but he finished just fifth in receiving output while seeing his three-game touchdown streak snapped. The fourth-round rookie has produced 65-plus receiving yards on different three occasions since Week 9, however, he's been held under 20 yards over his other three appearances during that span. TDs have boosted Davis' value throughout the 2020 campaign, and especially of late, as he has accumulated four scores over his past six appearances heading into a Week 16 road trip to New England.