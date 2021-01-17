Davis (ankle) returned to Saturday's divisional-round game against the Ravens, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.
The rookie out of UCF only missed a few plays before returning to action. Davis has been a major asset to the Bills' offense this season, specifically with the deep ball, as he has recorded 10 receptions of longer than 20 yards.
