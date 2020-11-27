Davis' teammate John Brown (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Brown previously missed Weeks 5 and 7, allowing Davis to play 100 and 95 percent of snaps on offense. The rookie caught five of nine targets for 58 yards in the first of those games, but the Jets limited him to one catch on three targets a couple weeks later. While production is far from guaranteed, Davis figures to play a lot of snaps and run a lot of routes this week.