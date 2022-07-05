Davis is slated to start alongside Stefon Diggs in 2022, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Davis, who spent the bulk of his first two campaigns with the Bills working as the team's No. 4 receiver, now has an opportunity to see an expanded role in 2022, with Emmanuel Sanders and Cole Beasley no longer on the team's roster. Isaiah McKenzie, Jamison Crowder and rookie Khalil Shakir are also in Buffalo's wide receiver mix, but on the heels of an outstanding effort in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, Davis -- who logged a 35/549/6 stat line on 63 targets in 16 games in 2021 --- appears poised to see an uptick in volume, as he's likely to absorb a decent portion of the targets vacated by Sanders and Beasley. Though Diggs remains the team's clear-cut top wideout, as the projected No. 2 option, Davis has the potential to move up the fantasy ranks this year while catching passes from a quality signal caller in Josh Allen.