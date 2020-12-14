Davis caught three of eight targets for 19 yards and a score in the Sunday night win over the Steelers.

While Davis wasn't very efficient, this does give him a touchdown in three straight games as he continues to thrive with starter John Brown on IR. Brown is expected to return at some point, but with the Buffalo offense clicking on all cylinders these days, Davis makes for a good play as long as his teammate remains on the shelf. Davis surprisingly leads the team in receiving touchdowns this season with six.