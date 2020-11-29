Davis caught three of four targets for 79 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Chargers.
Davis caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Cole Beasley on a trick play in the second quarter and also hauled in a 44-yard pass from quarterback Josh Allen. The rookie third-round pick easily led all Bills receivers in yardage with Stefon Diggs limited to a season-low 39 yards. Davis now has four touchdowns and should continue to start on the outside opposite Diggs against the 49ers in Week 13 with John Brown (ankle) on IR.
