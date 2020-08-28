Davis had a day of good work in Thursday's live scrimmage, accounting for six receptions, three of which went for first downs, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

The fourth-rounder out of Central Florida has the size (6-foot-2, 216 pounds) that the Bills have been looking for. He's also had an excellent camp and is starting to look like a lock to make the team. Davis is probably considered fourth in the current wideout pecking order at the present time behind Stefon Diggs, John Brown and Cole Beasley.