Davis' teammate John Brown, who left the team's Week 3 game against the Rams, practiced fully Friday and does not have an injury designation heading into Sunday's game in Las Vegas.

Davis was a nice little pickup earlier in the week when Brown's status was more in doubt after the former went for 81 yards on four catches in a breakthrough outing last week. The rookie from Central Florida will still see the field since he's the clear-cut No. 3 receiver in an offense that uses plenty of three-wide looks, but with Brown and tight end Dawson Knox (concussion) back to full health, Davis will remain pushed down in the pecking order. Still, a 7-103-1 line through three games to go with a somewhat significant role all spell for a nice start to Davis' pro career.