Davis secured all four targets for 85 yards in Saturday's wild-card win over the Colts.
The rookie's snap count dropped to 54 percent, the lowest it's been since Week 10, but that was expected with John Brown (reserve/COVID-19 list) back in action starting in Week 17 and resuming his starting spot. Davis was the team's second-leading receiver in the win behind superstar Stefon Diggs' 128 yards, while the rookie has now seen at least four targets in each of the last seven games.
