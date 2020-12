Davis' teammate John Brown (ankle) will not return from injured reserve this week against the Broncos.

That gives the rookie Davis at least one more week of increased playing time, as he's served as the Bills' clear-cut No. 3 receiver since Brown was put on the shelf. While Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley are the top two guys in the Buffalo offense, Davis has a TD catch in three straight games and has seen at least four targets and 83 percent of the offensive snap counts in each contest.