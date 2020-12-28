Davis' teammate John Brown was activated from injured reserve Monday but was then moved to the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Bills' official site reports.

That keeps Davis as the No. 3 guy in the wide receiver pecking order behind Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley for at least one more game, Monday at New England. Davis didn't do much of anything on five targets last week with just two catches for 18 yards, but he scored a TD in the three games prior, all of them with Brown out due to an ankle injury. Davis has played at least 83 percent of the defensive snaps in the four most recent games Brown has missed.