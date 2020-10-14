Davis caught five of nine targets for 58 yards in Tuesday's 42-16 loss to the Titans.

Davis finished second to Stefon Diggs in targets and receiving yards, as the rookie fourth-rounder took on a larger role with John Brown (knee) inactive. With over 50 yards in two of his last three games and a touchdown in the other, Davis is starting to establish himself as a consistent contributor in the Bills' surprisingly high-octane passing attack. He should remain involved Monday against the Chiefs, especially if Brown sits again.