McGhin signed with the Bills on Thursday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

McGhin was with the Bills last summer, but was let go with an injury settlement following a preseason ankle injury. He ended up on Carolina's active roster toward the end of the 2019 campaign, then was waived last month. The East Carolina product will now join the Bills for a second stint.

