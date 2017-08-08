Bills' Gerald Hodges: Roster spot nearly secure
Hodges, who's having a strong camp after signing with the Bills in May, has been lining up consistently with the second team at both the middle and outside spots, Chris Brown of BuffaloBills.com reports.
Hodges put up 83 tackles last season for a bad San Francisco defense, and while he doesn't have a starting spot at the present time, current starter Ramon Humber doesn't have much starting experience, so there's an angle for Hodges to continue working his way up. At the very least, he's in line to see the field on more than special teams come Week 1.
