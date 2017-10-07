Mabin was promoted to the Bills' 53-man roster from their practice squad Saturday, James Palmer of the NFL Network reports.

Mabin spent training camp with the Bills before being let go during the team's final roster cuts. However, he subsequently landed on the practice squad, and will now look to make an impression on the active roster. The undrafted rookie will presumably provide depth in the defensive backfield when needed, as well as provide a contribution on special teams.