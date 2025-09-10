Rousseau recorded three tackles (three solo) and a pass defensed during Sunday's 41-40 win versus the Ravens.

Lamar Jackson only attempted 19 passes on a day where Baltimore averaged 8.2 yards per rush attempt as a team, so Rousseau didn't get many opportunities to pin his ears back in Week 1. The Bills' matchup against the Jets in Week 2 doesn't necessarily lend itself to many chances to rush the quarterback either, so Rousseau might have to try to make the most of every shot he gets.